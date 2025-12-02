Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,510 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,465,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,034,000 after purchasing an additional 545,614 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $256.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $261.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

