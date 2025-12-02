Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Lifted by Grove Street Fiduciary LLC

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.4% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after buying an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $220.54 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $222.81. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.88.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

