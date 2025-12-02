Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $24,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $494.93 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

