Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Trinity Industries makes up about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Trinity Industries worth $19,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.52. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.