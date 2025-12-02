Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $1,578,243,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $571,073,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,946,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,442,000 after acquiring an additional 361,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 331,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $542.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.45.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $467.78 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $533.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

