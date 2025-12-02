Grove Street Fiduciary LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Grove Street Fiduciary LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 311,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 82,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $256.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $261.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

