Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.52 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,328,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,666,732,000 after purchasing an additional 246,008 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,111,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,746,222,000 after acquiring an additional 90,482 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,409,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,539,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $1,296,565,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $341.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.53 and its 200 day moving average is $347.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $398.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.75% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.