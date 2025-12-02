Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT Stock Holdings Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 636,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.81% of Veracyte worth $17,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in Veracyte by 68.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,263,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,017,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the last quarter.

In other Veracyte news, Director Jens Holstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $423,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,149.64. The trade was a 26.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $55,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,440.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,580. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Veracyte in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 140.58 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.50%.The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

