Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,619 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FirstCash worth $12,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in FirstCash by 181.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 169.9% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $3,127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 866,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,587,314.98. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,482.20. This represents a 16.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $7,023,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Up 0.6%

FCFS opened at $159.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.66. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $166.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.49.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

