Granite Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 141,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.25% of PROCEPT BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 113.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,598,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,065,000 after purchasing an additional 849,792 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at about $40,819,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 43.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,415,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after buying an additional 429,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,669,000 after purchasing an additional 394,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,143,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,892,000 after acquiring an additional 391,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.0%

PRCT stock opened at $30.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.78 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRCT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.