Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,872 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $4,613,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 664.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 98,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.