Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $LGND Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,667 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LGND. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jason Aryeh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $1,708,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 69,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,254.09. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $89,220.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 44,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,537.40. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,119 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $196.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 0.91. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $93.58 and a one year high of $212.49.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.13. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 40.44%.The business had revenue of $86.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.400-7.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

