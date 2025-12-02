Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Holdings in BlackLine $BL

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackLine worth $5,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the second quarter worth about $19,830,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 82,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 199.6% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of BlackLine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

BL stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $178.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.11 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.51%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. BlackLine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,925. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

