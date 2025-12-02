Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO Stake Decreased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,902 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Grocery Outlet worth $9,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,045.19. This represents a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 0.9%

GO stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.