Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $13.42 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $149.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.50. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.96 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,228.21. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,113 shares of company stock worth $42,137,972. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

