Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 540.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $631.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $707.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $870.00 to $810.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $798.20.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

