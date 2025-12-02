CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments Company $SEIC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 154,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 77,854 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,340,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $864,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $85.85. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

