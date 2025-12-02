Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 56,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 38,115 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF opened at $166.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.67. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $169.86.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This trade represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Stories

