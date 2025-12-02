48,440 Shares in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SN. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 5,800.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SharkNinja from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price objective on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SharkNinja from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $135.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.57.

Shares of SharkNinja stock opened at $101.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $128.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.46.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

