Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 94.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $702,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimco Realty

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.