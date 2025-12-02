Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in SLB Limited $SLB

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SLB in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLB by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SLB by 51.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of SLB by 481.7% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of SLB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. This trade represents a 16.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,412,927.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 138,174 shares of company stock worth $5,107,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. SLB had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.97%. SLB’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners set a $48.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SLB from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

