NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 375.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in NetApp by 300.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 292 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $123,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,074.76. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,750 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $1,075,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 274,938 shares in the company, valued at $33,792,629.58. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,183 shares of company stock worth $1,483,361. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $112.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 123.24%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

