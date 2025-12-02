Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $298,000 in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 600,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 550,764 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,233,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after acquiring an additional 545,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 59,121 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $16.82.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

