Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,164,915 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,351,087 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,164,915 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $56,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 147,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 818,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 185.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,186,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 771,860 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 99.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 275,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 137,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 307,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.69.

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $100,410.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,573.25. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Inglis purchased 6,506 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $99,541.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 89,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,414.30. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

