Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 452,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45,026 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $93,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $354,063,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,167,000 after acquiring an additional 83,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,550,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 581,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,573,000 after acquiring an additional 45,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 504,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Roth Capital set a $285.00 target price on Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total value of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.1%

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $236.81 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.11 and a 52-week high of $249.19. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.31.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

