Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Open Text by 58.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 360.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Open Text from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. National Bankshares set a $45.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

Open Text stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. Open Text Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

