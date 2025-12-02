Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $74.04 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,214 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $74,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 60.0% in the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,111.60. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,820. This represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,139 shares of company stock worth $2,301,906. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.08.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $110.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 27.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

