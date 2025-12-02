Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 38,281 Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,281 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $78,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ANB Bank raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In other news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $843,762.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.14.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 0.6%

CRS opened at $316.56 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $342.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 21st. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

