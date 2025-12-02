iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF $EWL Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 9,771.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,278,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265,270 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $70,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

