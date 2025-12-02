Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. $ZTO

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,577,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 535,732 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $63,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth $12,604,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,446,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 340.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 18.61%.The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

