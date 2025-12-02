Contrasting American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Profitability

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing 0.73% 8.90% 1.05% Carbon Streaming -24,943.55% -3.74% -3.57%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 0 5 3 0 2.38 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.54%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Axle & Manufacturing is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -78.99, indicating that its share price is 7,999% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and Carbon Streaming”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.83 billion 0.13 $33.80 million $0.33 19.47 Carbon Streaming $640,000.00 44.33 -$67.37 million ($0.35) -1.67

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Axle & Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing beats Carbon Streaming on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. The Metal Forming segment manufactures axle shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears, transmission gears, and shafts and suspension components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and Tier 1 automotive suppliers. The company was founded by Richard E. Dauch on March 1, 1994, and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.