53,087 Shares in Cencora, Inc. $COR Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,918,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cencora by 4.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.5% in the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.4% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cencora by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cencora from $354.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at $24,105,113.44. This trade represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cencora Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of COR stock opened at $360.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.36. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.92 and a 1 year high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

