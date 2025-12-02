ATI Inc. $ATI Stake Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $54,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in ATI by 10.8% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 56,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of ATI by 21.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 93,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,726,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in ATI by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $103.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 9.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ATI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 target price on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of ATI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $242,289.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,013.24. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $1,816,408.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,668 shares in the company, valued at $17,403,101.16. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 183,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,123 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

