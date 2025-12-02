Comparing Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC)

Old Market Capital (NASDAQ:OMCC – Get Free Report) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Old Market Capital has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Old Market Capital alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old Market Capital and Gogo”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Market Capital $13.07 million 2.58 -$5.15 million ($0.32) -15.50 Gogo $444.71 million 2.08 $13.75 million ($0.05) -138.00

Gogo has higher revenue and earnings than Old Market Capital. Gogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Market Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Old Market Capital and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Market Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Gogo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Gogo has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.98%. Given Gogo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Old Market Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Old Market Capital and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Market Capital -21.79% -7.01% -4.78% Gogo -0.65% 71.74% 5.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Old Market Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Old Market Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gogo beats Old Market Capital on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Market Capital

(Get Free Report)

Old Market Capital Corporation provides broadband internet, voice over internet protocol, and video services in Northwest and Northcentral Ohio. The company was formerly known as Nicholas Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Old Market Capital Corporation in September 2024. Old Market Capital Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Gogo

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions. The company offers voice and data, in-flight entertainment, and other services. In addition, it engages in the development, deployment, and operation of networks, towers, and data center infrastructure to support in-flight connectivity services, as well as in the provision of telecommunications connections to the internet. The company sells its products primarily to aircraft operators and original equipment manufacturers of business aviation aircraft through a distribution network of independent dealers. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado. As of May 2024, Gogo Inc. claims that “Gogo is the only company in North America with a complete, certified airborne 5G network, meaning that all components within the network (including onboard equipment) are 5G native.”

Receive News & Ratings for Old Market Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Market Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.