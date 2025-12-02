Analysts Set STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $20.67

Shares of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.6667.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on STAAR Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 797,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.86 per share, with a total value of $22,217,959.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 15,019,491 shares in the company, valued at $418,443,019.26. The trade was a 5.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,061,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth $561,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after acquiring an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,364 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.92.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

