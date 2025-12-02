MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.66. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.6550, with a volume of 169,960 shares changing hands.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Up Over 20% in 2025, These 3 Stocks Are Boosting Buyback Capacity
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Congress Beat the Market Again—Here Are the 3 Stocks They Bought
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Go on a Shopping Spree With 3 Top Retail ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.