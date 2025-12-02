MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.66. MFS Intermediate Income Trust shares last traded at $2.6550, with a volume of 169,960 shares changing hands.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 433,432 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,419,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after buying an additional 186,567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

