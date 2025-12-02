TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$132.29 and traded as low as C$123.29. TerraVest Industries shares last traded at C$123.29, with a volume of 31,064 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TVK shares. Desjardins cut their price target on TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC set a C$175.00 target price on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TerraVest Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$177.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$149.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.54.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

