Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and traded as low as GBX 0.75. Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.75, with a volume of 2,144,004 shares.

Galileo Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of £10.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Galileo Resources alerts:

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.13 EPS for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

