Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as low as $9.46. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 368,359 shares.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
