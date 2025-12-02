BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.51. BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.5350, with a volume of 629,207 shares.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,307,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,448,000 after purchasing an additional 101,636 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,311,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 88,803 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 947,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 88.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 415,911 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

