BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as low as $9.51. BlackRock Core Bond Trust shares last traded at $9.5350, with a volume of 629,207 shares.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
