Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as low as $26.20. Leonardo shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 243,250 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FINMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Leonardo Price Performance

About Leonardo

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

