Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as low as $4.74. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.8150, with a volume of 3,182 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mesa Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mesa Royalty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mesa Royalty Trust

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTR

Mesa Royalty Trust Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 80.08%.

Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.17%.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It holds interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

