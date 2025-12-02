Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $1.32. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 1,652 shares trading hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxbridge Re presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Oxbridge Re had a negative net margin of 109.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXBR. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

