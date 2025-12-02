Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as low as $1.17. Jaguar Animal Health shares last traded at $1.1750, with a volume of 95,526 shares traded.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jaguar Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -0.12.

Jaguar Animal Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by ($1.20). Jaguar Animal Health had a negative net margin of 341.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,194.94%. The company had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jaguar Animal Health, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

