Linde PLC $LIN Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $106,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,638,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,943,654,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,098,772,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,097,793,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $407.14 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $406.09 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.