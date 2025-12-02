Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 483,631 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,433,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 483,631 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $112,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of JD.com by 158.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 153.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

JD opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. JD.com had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $41.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Arete upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

