Claret Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,742 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at about $19,978,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,556,000 after buying an additional 653,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $15,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after buying an additional 462,501 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $524,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 297,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,878.87. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

