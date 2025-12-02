Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $124.37 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 401,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92,643 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $124,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,763 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total transaction of $7,258,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. This trade represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 26,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,426,491 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $388.00 to $379.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $333.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Autodesk from $367.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.16.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6%

ADSK stock opened at $305.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.82 and a 200-day moving average of $303.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $329.09.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

