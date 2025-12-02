Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 72,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $269,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $290.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anil Bhatt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.60, for a total value of $253,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900.80. This represents a 38.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.