Claret Asset Management Corp Makes New $234,000 Investment in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Claret Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Biogen by 69.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 58.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Biogen by 35.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Biogen by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $217.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.73.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $177.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $185.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day moving average of $140.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.92. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.